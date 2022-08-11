BILLINGS, Mont. - Police responded to two robberies in Billings Thursday morning, one of which was armed.

The first robbery happened near the 2400 block of Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said two male suspects went into a business trying to shoplift.

BPD said there was a physical altercation between the suspects and the employees, and the suspects escaped the area.

The victim was mildly injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

The second robbery happened in the 1800 block of Hampton Place around 2:50 a.m.

BPD said via Twitter an armed male suspect came up to a woman and stole her purse that had miscellaneous items in it.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, 5-foot-11 with a thin build.

The investigation is ongoing.