KULR (Billings)- The Billings Police Department responds to a reported stabbing near the intersection of 1st Ave. N. and N. 10th St. on Saturday evening at 6:22.

According to Sgt. Glenn Gunther, one male victim was transported to a Billings hospital by ambulance.

Sgt. Gunther says one male suspect was arrested approximately one block away.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

This story is developing, check back for details.