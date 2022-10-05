Police lights - Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple people dialed 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots at Stewart Park in Billings around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 32-year-old man was located nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

BPD said the 28-year-old suspect was located and arrested.

