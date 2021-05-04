BILLINGS, Mont. - An unidentified man shot several rounds hitting property on the 1400 block of First Avenue N. in Billings Tuesday at 3:30 a.m., police reported.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there are no injuries, the suspect has not been located and they are investigating the incident.
