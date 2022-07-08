Police lights - Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police responded to an assault with a weapon report in the 300 block of Jackson in Billings early Friday morning.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officer located several shell casings and damaged houses.

The suspect or suspects fled in a dark-colored car, according to BPD. 

There are no injuries, and no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

