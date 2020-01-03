Police rescue three-day-old baby that was being held hostage in an ambulance

Police in Buenos Aires Thursday rescued a three-day-old baby girl that was being held hostage inside an ambulance.

According to local reports, the standoff with police ensued after the father reportedly assaulted the baby's mother.

He then barricaded himself inside an ambulance that was parked.

Police said that following hours of unsuccessful negotiations, officers had made the decision to rescue the baby by forcing themselves into the vehicle.

The element of surprise had caught the father off guard and the baby girl was rescued.

Officials report the baby is in good health and the mother is recovering from her injuries in the hospital.