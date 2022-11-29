UPDATE: NOV. 29 AT 2:20 P.M.

The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:

BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South.

On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.

At this time the initial investigation indicates that a subject who was in the area of 2nd Avenue South witnessed a group of three individuals approach another subject in this area and a disturbance took place. During the disturbance one of the subjects produced a firearm and discharged the firearm. The first subject retrieved a firearm believing an active assault was taking place. The first subject made contact with the group and shots were fired, striking the decedent and another party. The third subject fled the area and has not yet been located. All other parties have been located and both firearms have been recovered. At this time no arrests have been made, and detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

This was a large scene that spanned from 2nd Avenue South over to Hallowell that required a large number of Officers to respond and process, and was evolving over the first couple hours of the investigation. Detectives were on scene for seventeen (17) hours completing the scene investigations. The need to provide accurate information to the public caused a delay in the information that could be released in this case, but it is important to be factual for the integrity of the case, as well as out of respect for the individuals involved or affected. We commend the Officers on the initial scene as well as the detectives that will continue to work on this incident."

BILLINGS, Mont. - One man is dead and another injured in an overnight shooting on Billings South Side.

Sergeant Schwartz with the Billings Police Department said police responded to a shooting at 11:19 p.m. on November 27. They found a deceased man in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. An injured man was located in the 100 block of Hallowell.

Sergeant Schwartz said several people were taken in for interviews in this ongoing investigation.