The following is a Facebook post by the Billings Police Department:

BILLINGS, Mont. - BPD has received numerous call regarding suspected suspicious activity. Officers have responded and verified the workers are contracted by a company called PL Project and is contracted through Spectrum to be in the area. We have been in contact and verified with the company that they will be in the area doing line work and may ask permission to access some properties. The workers are supposed to have an ID badge showing who they are and the company name. If they appear to be doing something suspicious or outside of what appears to be work related to Spectrum the public can still contact dispatch and we will send an Officer to check as they are available. -Sgt Stovall