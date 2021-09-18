Police pursuit leads suspect's vehicle into water

ROSEBUD, Mont. - Rosebud County Sheriff's Office assisted the Bureau of Indian Affairs with a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon.

A Facebook post states that in an unsuccessful attempt to get the suspect to stop their car, Deputy Matt Webber was able to spike one or two of the fleeing vehicle's tires.

The pursuit seemed to a close when the suspect's car ended nose first in a body of water.

The suspect then attempted to continue fleeing, not on foot, but by swimming.

Deputies did get a hold of the suspect and they are now in jail.

The identity of the suspect and the initial cause of the pursuit are unknown at this time.