BILLINGS, Mont. - A police presence was seen at the Maverick Casino Sunday afternoon.

A Billings PD Sgt. on scene tells us an armed robbery took place at the casino, and that the suspect has fled the scene.

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, the suspect entered the casino wearing a mask and a black hoodie and passed a note indicated he had a gun asking for cash.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash and no arrests have been made at this time.

The victim in the robbery is uninjured.

Our reporter on the scene says there are several police cars and an ambulance.

