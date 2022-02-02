SIDNEY, Mont. - Law enforcement is investigating after a welfare check found a 50-year-old man deceased under suspicious circumstances.

Officers in Sidney were dispatched around 10:30 am Friday, Jan. 28 to a residence on 3rd St. NW for a welfare check on a person who had not gone to work.

Officers located 50-year-old Christopher A. Wetzstein deceased under what appeared to be “suspicious circumstances” the Sidney Police Department (SPD) said.

An autopsy performed on Monday determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The SPD says further findings are pending, however, there does not appear to be any threat to the safety of the community at this time.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.