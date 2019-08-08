A Florida police officer faces criminal charges for his treatment of an inmate.

The video of the assault was recorded back in December and shows Homestead, Florida police officer Lester Brown shoving a handcuffed inmate into a wall.

The inmate, who was arrested for public intoxication, suffered a cut to his head.

Brown was charged Wednesday with felony battery and official misconduct.

Brown has been relieved of duty without pay, and termination is pending.

He is currently suing the city for discrimination.

He claims he has been passed over for promotions because he is missing two fingers on his left hand.

The lawsuit is ongoing.