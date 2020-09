UPDATE 7:33 a.m.

The Billings Police Department tweeted Evelynn was found and is safe.

BILLINGS - Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old in Billings Friday.

In a tweet, the Billings Police Department (BPD) describes Evelynn Prince as 4-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs 70-pounds.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone who sees Evelynn or makes contact with her is asked to contact BPD.