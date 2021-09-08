Police: Man shot in downtown Missoula early Wednesday morning

UPDATE: SEPT. 8 AT 6 A.M.

Police said Ryman Street is back open.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

MISSOULA, Mont. - Officers responded to reports of shots fired downtown around bar closing time, Missoula Police Department Sergeant Crocker said. Crocker said it happened in the general area of Red's and the parking garage.

Right now, we know one man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries and police are interviewing a suspect.

If you're in the area, you're asked to give officers space and allow them to investigate, knowing it could impact your morning commute.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.