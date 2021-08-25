BILLINGS, Mont. - A man received a gunshot wound to the leg in a shooting that happened in the 200 block S. Twenty-ninth Street in Billings Wednesday morning, police said.
The Billings Police Department posted on Twitter the 28-year-old man's injury is non-life threatening.
Suspects were not located, and there is no apparent threat to the public at this time.
