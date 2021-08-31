LAUREL, Mont. - A man is accused of hitting a police officer during a traffic stop in Laurel early Monday morning.

According to a release from the Laurel Police Department, the police officer stopped a man identified as Robert P. Allen Jr. for a driving under the influence investigation at the East Main Street and East Maryland intersection at 1:16 a.m.

LPD said Allen was making threatening remarks to the officer during the investigation, and allegedly elbowed the officer in the face. Allen allegedly hit the officer again in the head while he was getting handcuffed.

The officer eventually managed to handcuff Allen, and he was transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The Laurel Ambulance Service treated the officer for his injuries, but he was not transported to a hospital, according to LPD.

Allen is charged with speeding, operating without a drivers license, aggravated felony DUI and felony assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury.