Vandalism suspect
Hardin Police Department

HARDIN, Mont. - The Hardin Police Department is asking for help in identifying someone suspected of vandalism at Hardin Public Schools.

The vandalism reportedly occurred Thursday morning. No further details were given regarding the incident.

If you can identify the person or know their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hardin Police Department at (406) 665-7900.

