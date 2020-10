BILLINGS- Police are looking for a suspect involved in the robbery of Hilltop Station Casino.

Sgt. Gunther of the Billings Police said the robbery occurred at 9:33 p.m. on October 28.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy set man wearing a yellow construction jacket, gray T-shirt, and orange mask. The suspect didn't show a weapon, but acted like he had one.

The investigation is ongoing.