Police looking for man who shot an officer after shooting and killing his girlfriend

Georgia- A man is on the run in Dekalb County, Georgia after police say he shot an officer multiple times.

A woman, believed to be his girlfriend, died from gunshot wounds at the of a domestic disturbance call.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 Thursday morning. The described it as a "domestic dispute between the girlfriend and the boyfriend," that escalated to a fatal shooting.

Police said "officers were immediately fired upon" as they arrived at the scene, and that the gunfire came from the suspect as he hid between two residences.

They're looking for a 27-year-old Otis Walker, whom they consider armed and dangerous. He fled the scene of the shooting, and authorities believe he is still in the area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene, and police are asking the public to call 911 if they see Walker.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The public can call 404-577-8477 if they have information.

Police said the officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover fully.