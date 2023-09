The following is a Facebook post from Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyom.- Last night, Deputy Gebauer and Sgt. Grimm stopped a car, where K9 Arie sniffed out 40 pounds of black-market marijuana.

This was K9 Arie's last shift; he retired today because of metastasized cancer. He will live out the short remainder of his life with Sgt. Grimm as a couch potato.