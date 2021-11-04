BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating an alleged threatening call involving a firearm towards a business in Billings Thursday morning. According to a release from the Billings Police Department, a business on the 500 block of Hansen Lane received the call. When BPD responded and began their investigation, they learned the person of interest, a 51-year-old Billings man, was at St. Vincent Healthcare (SVH).

Law enforcement arrived at SVH and the hospital went into lockdown shortly before 7 a.m.

The person of interest was located and detained without incident around 7:08 a.m., BPD said.

A couple minutes later, SVH lifted the lockdown. No one was injured in the incident.

The person of interest has been let go, and investigators determined there was no real immediate threat at SVH.

The investigation regarding the threats call towards the Hansen Lane business is still ongoing.