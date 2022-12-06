  • Melanie Willardson

UPDATE: 1:47 p.m.

The Billings Police Department posted on social media they are investigating the suspicious death as a homicide.

Investigators are still at the scene of the death.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that happened in Billings Monday just before 6 p.m.

The Billings Police Department said on social media a 38-year-old man was found dead with multiple wounds in an apartment unit in the 1100 block of 28th Street West.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you