UPDATE: 1:47 p.m.

The Billings Police Department posted on social media they are investigating the suspicious death as a homicide.

Investigators are still at the scene of the death.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that happened in Billings Monday just before 6 p.m.

The Billings Police Department said on social media a 38-year-old man was found dead with multiple wounds in an apartment unit in the 1100 block of 28th Street West.

There is no suspect description at this time.