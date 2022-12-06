UPDATE: 1:47 p.m.
The Billings Police Department posted on social media they are investigating the suspicious death as a homicide.
Investigators are still at the scene of the death.
*Update* This death is being treated as a homicide investigation. Investigators are still on scene.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 6, 2022
- Lt. Lennick https://t.co/Bi3Q1G9DRF
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that happened in Billings Monday just before 6 p.m.
The Billings Police Department said on social media a 38-year-old man was found dead with multiple wounds in an apartment unit in the 1100 block of 28th Street West.
There is no suspect description at this time.
22-84665, 12/5/22 1750hrs, Susp Death Inv. Ofc's on scene of a suspicious death at 1141 28th St W #7 where a 38 year old male was found deceased with numerous wounds. Detective Division investigating, no suspect info at this time - Sgt Beck— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 6, 2022