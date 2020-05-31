KULR (Billings)- The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 2100 block of Canyon Dr. in central Billings.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Harley Cagle, police responded around 8pm Sunday night to a call about a shooting.

A male and female were found deceased in the residence with gunshot wounds.

Detectives and CSI are currently on scene.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to give you updates as we receive them.