UPDATE: 7:31 A.M.

The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:

"This release is regarding information for C&O 22-74125, a homicide/suicided investigation from October 19, 2022 in the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue.

On October 19th, at 8:35 PM, Billings Police Department patrol Officers responded to the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue for a report of shots being fired in the area. Officers arrived in the area within minutes and located a 39 year old deceased male with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As Officers continued to clear the area they located a 38 year old female and an 11 year old male victim, both of which suffered from gunshot wounds and were deceased.

The initial investigation indicates this is a homicide/suicide case and the Billings Police Department Detective Division has responded and taken over the investigation."

BILLINGS, Mont. - Three people were found dead after gunshots were reported in the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue in Billings Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., police said.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.