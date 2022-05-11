Police investigating robbery at gas station in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Holiday gas station on 745 Grand after midnight Wednesday.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect threatened employees with a bat and left with an unknown amount.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5-foot-7, was wearing a black sweatshirt, black beanie and colored pants.

There were no injuries as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.