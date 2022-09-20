Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.

No one was reported injured.

At 4:59 a.m., police responded to a fire at a church.

BPD said via Twitter the suspect started the church on fire ad broke windows.

Police arrested Jodi Moore, 43, of Wyoming, and transported her to Yellowstone County Detention Facility. She was arrested on arson and felony criminal mischief.