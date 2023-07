BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Scheels parking lot in Billings Saturday night.

Police responded to 1121 Shiloh, the Scheels parking lot, at around 6:10 p.m.

The Billings Police Department said in a Facebook post they were able to come up with suspect and suspect vehicle information and located the suspect vehicle in another area of town.

Four juvenile boys have been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.