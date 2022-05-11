BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating possible arson after a fire that happened in the area of 5500 Midland Road Tuesday around 8 p.m.
Midland Road was closed between South Billings Blvd and Mulloweny Lane, according to the Billings Fire Department via Twitter.
Traffic lights were shut off at the intersection of Midland and Mullowney Lane, but Sgt. Eric Schnelbach with the Billings Police Department said the lights are now back on and working.
Working structure fire 5400 Midland Rd for an outbuilding on fire. Midland road is shut down between South Billings Blvd and Mullowney Lane.— Billings Fire Department (@BillingsFire) May 11, 2022
A fire in the area of 5500 Midland Road has caused all the traffic control lights at the intersection of Midland and Mullowney Lane to stop working. This intersection should be considered a four way stop. Repairs are underway. An officer will there when possible. -LT Becker— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 11, 2022