BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating possible arson after a fire that happened in the area of 5500 Midland Road Tuesday around 8 p.m.

Midland Road was closed between South Billings Blvd and Mulloweny Lane, according to the Billings Fire Department via Twitter.

Traffic lights were shut off at the intersection of Midland and Mullowney Lane, but Sgt. Eric Schnelbach with the Billings Police Department said the lights are now back on and working.