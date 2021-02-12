Police investigating injury accident on Airport Rd. in Billings

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and Central, South
Central and Southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The cold air will
be dangerous for young livestock and pets.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow can produce light
accumulations through today. Plan on winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&