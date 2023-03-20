Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Billings
Melanie Willardson

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 200 block of N. 18th Street in Billings a little after 3 a.m. Monday. 

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 200 block of N. 18th Street in Billings a little after 3 a.m. Monday. 

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 25-year-old man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

BPD said everyone involved has been accounted for.

Detectives are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Tags

Recommended for you