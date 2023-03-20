Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 200 block of N. 18th Street in Billings a little after 3 a.m. Monday.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 25-year-old man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
BPD said everyone involved has been accounted for.
Detectives are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
23-17721 Homicide. 3:02 am, 200 blk of N 18th St. Ofcs responded to dist. On scene located a deceased 25 yr old M w/ apparent gunshot wound. All parties involved accounted for. Inv. ongoing & Detectives are on scene. - Lt. Lennick— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) March 20, 2023