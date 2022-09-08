BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver allegedly hit a parked car and a house with their car on Third South and South Twenty-eighth and then fled on foot Thursday.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there are no suspects identified.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
22-63128; 3rd South/S 28th. Vehicle vs residence. Vehicle struck parked car then house. Driver of vehicle fled on foot. No injuries. No suspects identified. Investigation ongoing. - LT Wooley— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) September 8, 2022