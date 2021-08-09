BILLINGS, Mont. - A man died after a shooting on S Twenty-seventh Street Sunday around 2:36 a.m.

According to a release from the Billings Police Department, they found the 32-year-old Billings man lying on the ground unresponsive near the corner of Third Avenue S and S Twenty-seventh Street.

The man was taken to a nearby medical facility for gunshot wound treatment where he eventually died, BPD said.

The BPD investigations division is investigating the incident and it remains ongoing.