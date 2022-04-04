BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in Billings Monday.
The Billings Police Department said on Twitter the incident occurred in the 300 block of Jackson Street at around 10:55 p.m.
An unknown suspect broke into a residence, displayed a handgun and demanded money, BPD tweeted.
The suspect allegedly fled the scene.
No one has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.
