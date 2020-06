KULR (Billings)- The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of 13th St. West and Broadwater Ave.

According to Sgt. Glenn Gunther a 43- year- old victim with a gunshot wound was transported to a Billings hospital via ambulance.

Police received the call at 3:15pm on Friday, June 5th.

Sgt. Gunther says an investigation is ongoing.