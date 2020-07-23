BILLINGS- Billings Police said two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital overnight.

Police responded to the reported stabbing in the 500 block of N 27th Street at 11:03 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. The first victim was a 26-year-old man with two non-life threatening stab wounds. Police said the victim refused to provide details of the incident. He was taken by ambulance to a medical facility.

Officers located the second victim at 1:31 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, in the 500 block of N 26th Street. Police said the man had slash wounds from a knife. Police said he refused to cooperate with the investigation. He was taken by ambulance to a medical facility.