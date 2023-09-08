BILLINGS, Mont. - Police in Billings are investigating after suspicious devices have been left in roadways across the city.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports they have identified seven separate incidents over the last few months, with the most recent being Thursday night.

These devices are described as being made up of tin foil and some type of flammable material, that when run over result in combustion.

No injuries or damage have been reported related to the devices at this time.

Investigators are working to locate anyone involved.

People in Billings are being asked to be aware of items in the roadway and to be cautious of what they run over.

If you have any information on the suspicious devices, or see anything suspicious, you are asked to contact the police.