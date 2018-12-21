Law enforcement officials have arrested the fiancé of Kelsey Berreth, a Woodland Park mom who hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving.

Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning – one week after police initially executed a search warrant at his 35-acre Florissant property, which is about 15 miles west of Woodland Park where Berreth was last spotted shopping at a Safeway store with her daughter on Nov. 22.

Frazee is facing a charge for first-degree murder and is being held at the Teller County Jail, 9NEWS has confirmed.

