An apartment in Madrid, Spain, has held a deadly secret for 15 years.

Just this week, Spanish media say, the remains of a woman who apparently died in 2004 were found inside her apartment.

The woman was believed to be 78 at the time of her death.

Forensic examiners made the determination after her body was found Tuesday in the bath by police and firefighters.

A distant relative had alerted police of the woman's disappearance.

She had been living by herself after her husband died.

Neighbors told a newspaper they noticed a strong odor coming from the apartment at the time and even complained to the police.

But because the smell went away a few weeks later, they all assumed the retiree had left trash behind before going on a trip.