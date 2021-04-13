BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department (BPD) will have more tools at its disposal later this year to help them prepare and train, and those tools couldn't come at a better time.

Violent crimes have increased in Billings this past year. There were 22 homicides in 2020, and BPD Chief Rich St. John says that's more than a 100% increase from their most violent year in 2005.

"Very, very proud of the department. They were resilient through a difficult time, but when you have aggravated assaults, homicides that are just skyrocketing, there is always room for improvement," Chief St. John said.

BPD responded to more than 96,000 calls for service in 2020, a ten year high for Billings. However, that isn't the only trend going up in the past ten years.

Robberies increased from 52 in 2010, to 138 in 2020, and aggravated assaults increased from 206 a decade ago to 781 in 2020.

Chief St. John says the pandemic played a big role in the surge of activity.

"What you are seeing is the stress that people are under because of COVID, being out of work, being home, being quarantined, whatever the case may be," he said.

But the pandemic cannot be blamed for the higher crime rate alone.

"At the end of the day we still have the underlying problem of methamphetamine; It drives our violent crime. Drugs drive violence. If we can get a handle on that, then hopefully we can drive down the violent crime," Chief St. John said.

While new training tools and body cameras will be a boost in the arm for law enforcement, the chief says they will not substitute for more boots on the ground.

"I'm so proud of them, that regardless of what took place this year, they answered the bell," Chief St. John said.