BILLINGS, Mont. - A single-vehicle crash has caused a partial lane blockage on Central Avenue and Seventeenth Street West in Billings Monday.

Billings Police Officier David Nienhuis told Montana Right Now the car hit the sign in front of Sunset Bowl which caused damage in the front of the car and tore off the front two tires.

The driver was transported for medical evaluation and Nienhuis said they suffer minor injuries.

Speed is considered a factor and wet and snowy road conditions contributed to the crash.

This is a developing story.