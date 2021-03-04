Police: Car crashes into Bud Light truck, driver flees

BILLINGS - A person crashed a car into a Bud Light truck and allegedly fled the scene in Billings Thursday.

The Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now a green Subaru was driving southbound on Fourth Street West, appeared to be speeding when they swerved into the opposite lane and crashed into the truck. BPD added the driver of the Subaru fled after the crash.

According to BPD, the Bud Light truck was empty at the time of the crash and there are no known injuries.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the person driving the Subaru are unknown at this time.