LAUREL, Mont. - A boy was brought to the hospital after a reported altercation that resulted in a stabbing Monday night.
According to a release from the Laurel Police Department, they responded to the 300 block of S.E. Fourth Street around 8:48 p.m. to a reported stabbing that involved two males and a female.
LPD said a boy was brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle before the officers arrived.
Officers were not able to get a statement from the victim because he was in surgery.
LPD has identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made.
There is not threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.