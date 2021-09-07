LAUREL, Mont. - A boy was brought to the hospital after a reported altercation that resulted in a stabbing Monday night.

According to a release from the Laurel Police Department, they responded to the 300 block of S.E. Fourth Street around 8:48 p.m. to a reported stabbing that involved two males and a female.

LPD said a boy was brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle before the officers arrived.

Officers were not able to get a statement from the victim because he was in surgery.

LPD has identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

There is not threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.