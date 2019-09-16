Police asking for help locating escaped offender from Billings

An offender sentenced for assault with a weapon escaped from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center in Billings. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Rusty Castro walked away from the prerelease center yesterday evening around 6 pm. The Department of Corrections is asking for your help in locating him, although they say you should not approach him as he is facing a 10 year sentence for felony escape.

Rusty Castro is Native American. He stands 5 FT 11 IN tall. He weighs 223 pounds. Castro has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, white Tshirt with a wolf on it, blue basketball shorts and blue Converse shoes.

If you have any information on Rusty Castro's whereabouts, please contact the police immediately.