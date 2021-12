BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are asking people for assistance in identifying a person of interest in Billings Tuesday who they said is involved in an investigation.

The Billings Police Department said in a Facebook post they would like to talk with the person of interest.

The person is reportedly female.

Anyone with information is asked to send a private message to BPD or call detective Robinson directly at 406-657-8360 referencing case 21-79716.