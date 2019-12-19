Police asking for help finding person of interest

Billings police need help finding a person of interest in a car theft with a child inside.

Police say the person of interest is a man believed to be Native American, in his twenties or thirties. Police don't have a height or weight for him other than what the photo shows.

Police say he is a person of interest in the theft of a silver Chevy Malibu Saturday, December 14, with a seven year old boy inside. The boy was in the car when it was stolen from a Burger King in Billings.

The thief later let the boy out of the car. The boy was reunited with his dad unharmed.

Police also say the stolen car was found by the BIA on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation Sunday morning, December 15.

If you have any information about the identity of the person of interest, you are asked to contact the Billings Police at (406) 657-8460.