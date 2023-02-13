Billings police car
BILLINGS, Mont. - Three suspects were arrested after an alleged armed robbery at a casino on Main Street in Billings Sunday evening.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspects lead police on a chase, which ended peacefully and three suspects were arrested.

All three suspects are held at the Yellowstone County Detention Center on multiple charges.

