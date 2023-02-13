THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 15 year
old Tayler Whiteman, a Native American male, 5 foot 9 inches tall,
155 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Tayler was last seen
wearing a blue wind breaker and gray sweatpants. At 6 p.m. he was
abducted by his non-custodial grandparents Norma and Channis
Whiteman. They are in a silver 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 4 door pickup
with Montana license plate H R S E S. They are possibly en route
to Billings. If you have any information, please call Fort Belknap
Tribal Police at 406-353-2933.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11
PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Bighorn Canyon, Northern Big Horn, Northern Stillwater,
and Southwestern Yellowstone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. If you are
going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs,
sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery,
increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
&&