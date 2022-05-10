Police arrest one burglary suspect in Billings, other suspect at large

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police responded to a burglary in progress involving two suspects in the 3700 block of Grecian Way Tuesday after 5 a.m.
According to the Billings Police Department via Twitter, one of the suspects pulled a gun on the homeowner.
One juvenile suspect was arrested. BPD said the other suspect is known but at large.
The investigation is ongoing.
