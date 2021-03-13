Police in Texas have charged a 65-year-old woman after she refused to wear a mask inside a bank.

This happened Thursday in Galveston, a day after Governor Greg Abbott's order to lift all pandemic restrictions, including mask wearing, went into effect.

Police said the bank, which still requires face masks, asked Terry Wright to leave after she chose not to wear one.

Things escalated when Wright started to resist an officer.

Police body-cam video released Friday shows Wright arguing and tussling with the officer before he manages to get her on the ground.

Eventually she was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Wright later said she felt her civil rights were violated

A warrant was issued for her arrest, she is charged with criminal trespass and resisting.