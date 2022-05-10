UPDATE: MAY 10 AT 1:20 P.M.

Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now Tuesday morning's aggravated burglary in the 3700 block of Grecian Way is connected to another burglary that happened the same morning.

However, no weapons made contact with any person in the other burglary, according to Lennick.

The arrested suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Billings.

The other suspect is still at large.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police responded to a burglary in progress involving two suspects in the 3700 block of Grecian Way Tuesday after 5 a.m.

According to the Billings Police Department via Twitter, one of the suspects pulled a gun on the homeowner.

One juvenile suspect was arrested. BPD said the other suspect is known but at large.

The investigation is ongoing.