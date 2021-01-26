BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department said two children are in custody Tuesday night, after allegedly stealing an RV from Auto Auction in Billings and erratically driving it across town.

Police said that BPD, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to reports of an RV trying to run someone off the road.

A slow chase ensued, according to police, beginning near Sugar Avenue. Police said the RV drove at or below the speed limit throughout the chase. Eventually, the drivers flattened the tires on the RV, coming to a stop at 3218 S. Frontage Road.

Police said they found two children inside the RV, who were both unharmed.

Authorities are still trying to confirm the owner of the RV.

According to police, the RV is currently blocking traffic in the 3000 block of S. Frontage Road.

The investigation is still ongoing.